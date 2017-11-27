Board meeting to discuss possible expansion at Madisonville Regi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Board meeting to discuss possible expansion at Madisonville Regional Airport

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

The Madisonville Regional Airport board will meet Monday to talk about possible expansions. 

A representative of the Economic Development Corporation will present an option to the board. 

They will also discuss maintenance and the budget for the airport. The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

