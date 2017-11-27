Update: Employee dies after chemicals ignite at Huntingburg business

The man burned during a chemical explosion at a Huntingburg business has died.

It happened Nov. 27 at Styline Services Center on West 6th Street.

The fire department told us an employee was cleaning trucks in a service pit when the chemicals ignited in a flash flame.

The man was flown to Memorial Hospital, and later transferred to Indianapolis.

The coroner in Marion County confirms 54-year-old John Deel of French Lick died Dec. 4.

The company sent a statement to 14 News:

"OFS Brands confirms with deep regret and great sadness that its employee, John Deel, died December 4, 2017, in connection with a work related incident at its Styline Diesel facility. The thoughts and prayers of management and the OFS family of employees go out to John Deel’s wife, children and loved ones. OFS Brands President Hank Menke stated “all of us are deeply saddened by the loss of John Deel.”

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.