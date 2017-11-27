Employee hospitalized after chemicals ignite at Huntingburg business

A man was hospitalized after a chemical explosion at a Huntingburg business.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. ET Monday at Styline Services Center on West 6th Street.

The fire department told us an employee was cleaning trucks in a service pit when the chemicals ignited in a flash flame.

The unnamed man was flown to Memorial Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

We are working to get more information.

