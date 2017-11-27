EPD searching for armed robbery suspect

Evansville Police are looking for a suspect who they say got away after an armed robbery.

It happened Sunday around 11:00 a.m.

A worker at Sunbeam Market on N. Kentucky Ave. says a man walked in wearing a black jacket with a hood and black hanky around his face.

He says the man had a gun and demanded money.

The suspect took then took off running after he got the cash.

A police K-9 was brought in to search, but did not find the robber.

