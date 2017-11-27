Traffic alert for Gibson Co. drivers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Traffic alert for Gibson Co. drivers

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Earth) (Source: Google Earth)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert for drivers in Gibson County. 

Starting on Monday, railroad crews will be closing State Road 64 in Francisco to repair the crossing. That's near Green Street.  

The road will be closed from Highway 41 to Interstate 69. 

Local traffic will still have access. 

Work is expected to last all week.

