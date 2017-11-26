17 new members inducted into Greater Evansville Football Hall of Fame

The local gridiron hall of fame celebrates all the great players, coaches, and ambassadors of the game of football in the greater Evansville area (WFIE)

On the gridiron, it was a special night for 17 former football players, coaches, and officials as the Greater Evansville Football Hall of Fame held its second annual induction ceremony.

Tonight's inductees included the Bud Garland, Keith Kelley, Jimmy Williams, Nick Beloat, and Kenny Treadway.

Treadway played for Mount Carmel, the University of Evansville, and professionally.

He also coached at the high school level.

