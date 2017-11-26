Police: Man sentenced to 16 years for child molesting, child solicitation

One man was sentenced to 16 years after police say he had inappropriate relationships with multiple minors.

According to the Santa Claus Police Department, 20-year-old Gage Nelson was sentenced on Friday for two counts of child molesting and one count of child solicitation.

We're told a Spencer County judge sentenced him after accepting a plea agreement.

Police told us they began an investigation into Nelson in December 2015 after receiving information that Nelson, who was 18 at the time, was having inappropriate sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl.

During the investigation, police said they found out Nelson had also been having inappropriate relationships with a 13-year-old girl and solicited another 13-year-old girl for sex.

Nelson was arrested on May 13, 2016, and taken to the Spencer County Jail.

He was sentenced to 16 years with 10 of the years to be executed and six to be suspended.

Police told us Nelson will be required to register as a sex offender for life and will be subject to very strict special probation conditions for adult sex offenders.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.