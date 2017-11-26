Annual drop-off, Christmas tree decoration to happen in Evansville

Annual drop-off, Christmas tree decoration to happen in Evansvil - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The annual drop off and decoration of the City of Evansville's Christmas tree is happening on Monday. 

The tree is usually donated every year and takes a few hours to put in place. 

We will let you know on Sunrise if that'll affect your travel plans downtown.

