Post Thanksgiving rush at Evansville Regional Airport

It's not just the big cities that saw some major jumps in traffic volume over the holiday weekend.

Evansville Regional Airport officials told us the Thanksgiving holiday is the busiest time of year at the airport and tops the Christmas holiday.

This year, the post thanksgiving rush home is expected to be one of TSA's top five busiest days ever with more than 2.6 million people screened at airports.



At the Evansville airport, departure and arrival lanes were bumper-to-bumper Sunday afternoon. Lines for TSA were longer than normal, filled with travelers wanting to get back to their destinations.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimated nearly 51 million people traveled over the holiday weekend, with almost 4 million by air.

AAA officials said that's the highest since 2005 and a 3.3 percent increase from last year.

AAA experts claim a better economy and labor market is fueling a strong year for the travel industry.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.