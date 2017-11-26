USI releases statement after learning of student's death

An official with the University of Southern Indiana (USI) has issued a statement regarding Friday's death of a senior student.

According to the official, USI was informed that Meredith Opel, 20-years-old, was the victim in a killing on Friday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

USI statement: “The University of Southern Indiana is saddened to learn the loss of Senior Sociology major, Meredith Opel in Indianapolis” — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) November 26, 2017

The Associated Press reports, Opel was one of two victims killed inside the Indianapolis residence. The body of Mallory Jackson, 27-years-old, was identified as the other victim by the Marion County Coroner.

