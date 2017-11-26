Woman taken to hospital after being shot by unknown gunman

A gun shot wound victim was taken to a hospital after being shot by an unknown gunman.

According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD) incident report, the female victim returned to her apartment complex Lodge Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Saturday. While in the stair well, a man, who the victim said she did not know, walked up to her and shot her.

The report states the victim was unable to get a good look at the suspected shooter.

After making her way to her apartment, the victim was able to call 911. AMR unit transported the victim to St. Vincent Hospital for her injury.

The report did not mention the condition of the victim. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

