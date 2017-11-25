4th Annual Highland Show raises money for Challenger League

Hundreds of people were at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center celebrating the 4th annual Highland Show on Saturday night. All proceeds go to the Highland Challenger League.

Two Challenger League players took the stage to kick off the entertainment and celebration of an organization close to the hearts of so many in the Evansville community.

In the Challenger League, everyone is an all-star. What started as a group of 35 children with disabilities is now empowering 165 players.

Amy McDowell's son Mo has been part of the league since it began four years ago.

"His sense of confidence has just really gotten big. I can tell he feels a part of the community, and then when you have the other folks like there might be some other ball teams, older folks, high school kids, college kids," said McDowell.

Challenger League President Matt Pokorney told us the league is completely free. They rely solely on donations. As the league grows, so do their financial needs. Saturday's fundraiser kicks off the 2018 season.

"For these children and these families, it changes things. It changes their outlook on what their abilities are. We don't look for the disability in every kid, we look for the ability," said Pokorney.

Providing a safe, fun environment for these children through America's favorite past time.

If you would like to learn more about the Challenger League or make a donation, Pokorney said you can give him a call at (812) 205-5933.

