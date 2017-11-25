Indianapolis police investigating discovery of 2 bodies

Indianapolis Police are reassuring residents of a community on the Southeast side of the city that they aren't in danger after the discovery of two bodies in a home there.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the bodies were discovered Friday at about 5:30 p.m. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police spokesman Sgt. Christopher Wilburn says the two people had suffered from an undisclosed trauma but he would not elaborate. Nor would he say who called police to the home.

The victims were later identified by the Marion County Coroner as 20-year-old Meredith Opel and 27-year-old Mallory Jackson.

Wilburn says that authorities are not searching for anyone and that they believe the deaths were isolated and "not random in nature."

