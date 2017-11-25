Owensboro, Evansville celebrate Small Business Saturday

We stopped at The Creme Coffee House which sells local coffee they have delivered from Louisville every week (WFIE)

Saturday is Small Business Saturday. It's a national day between Black Friday and Cyber Monday where people are encouraged to visit small businesses and spend money at local shops.

We stopped at The Creme Coffee House in Owensboro which sells local coffee they have delivered from Louisville every week.

Employees we spoke with said when you support your community, you're supporting your friends and family.

"I just feel like Owensboro is definitely a family community, and so whenever you support Owensboro, you just support your friends and your family that's in your backyard that just want to serve each other and for us to serve you," said Barista Latalia Ogisi.

The Creme has been serving the Owensboro community for over 10 years.

Meanwhile, shoppers also went out in droves in Evansville to shop locally.

Main Street in downtown Evansville was bustling with people looking to grab the perfect present.

Many people stopped at River City Mercantile to pick up some of their favorites and a cup of coffee.

River City Owner Heather Vaught appreciates the choice people made to stop at her store and many other local shops.

"One of the best things you can do is just to shop small for the season. All of the money that you spend here goes back to the community as well as all of our other amazing shops downtown," Vaught said. "You're getting a handmade quality product made right here by a person in your local community that you're supporting. I think you can't really do much better than that."

River City Mercantile is open until 8 p.m. with 10 to 50 percent off the entire store.

There will also be specials throughout the downtown shops. You can find out more here.

