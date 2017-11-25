2A State Championship: Southridge Raiders win first-ever state f - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

2A State Championship: Southridge Raiders win first-ever state football title, beating Woodlan 15-14

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(WFIE) (WFIE)
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

Southridge High School won its first-ever state championship football title on Saturday.

The Raiders beat Woodlan 15-14 in the class 2A state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy.

Megan Thompson will have highlights from the game on 14 News at 6.

