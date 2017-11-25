Suspect threatens to kill employee during CVS robbery

Evansville police are looking for a robbery suspect, who held up a CVS Pharmacy.

It happened around noon Saturday at the store's North Burkhardt location. Police say they got a call from customers hiding in the bathroom that a man with a gun was inside the store.

According to the incident report, the suspect approached the check-out register after walking around the store for several minutes. The suspect then pulled out a black semi-automatic hand gun and demanded the cashier to open the register.

After taking out the money from the first register, the CVS employee was instructed by the armed suspect to gather the money from the remaining registers. As the employee collected the money from the registers, the suspect told the worker, "Hurry up, you're too slow. I'm going to kill you if you don't hurry."

Once the registers were emptied, we are told the man left the store with an unknown amount of cash and headed east toward Kohl's with the gun in his hand. They were unable to locate him, but they are still searching and talking to witnesses.

EPD tweeted out a photo of the suspect.

While this weekend kicked off the season of Giving for most people, it was a day of Taking for this guy. He used a gun to intimidate a CVS Pharmacy employee and robbed the store of cash. If you recognize him, give us a call. pic.twitter.com/oshg4aIqOx — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) November 26, 2017

The suspect is described as a white man with a mustache, believed to be in his 30s, and is at least 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a medium brown jacket and a multi-colored hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

