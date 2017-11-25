EPD looking for suspect in CVS hold up

Evansville police are looking for a suspect who held up a CVS Pharmacy.

It happened around noon Saturday at the store's North Burkhardt location. Police say they got a call from customers hiding in the bathroom that a man with a gun was inside the store.

We're told the man left the store with an unknown amount of cash and headed east toward Kohl's with the gun in his hand.

They were unable to locate him, but they are still searching and talking to witnesses.

The suspect is described as a white man with a mustache, believed to be in his 30's, and is at least 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a medium brown jacket and a multi-colored hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

