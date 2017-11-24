Family gets fresh start after fire destroys home

A mother and son are putting their life back together after a fire ripped through their home in January.

The two are now moving into their brand-new home just in time for the holidays, but they say the journey has’t been easy. For nearly a year, this mother and her son have been were forced to live in hotels and an apartment because of the fire.

For about 10 years, Dierdre de Gravina and her son called their East Fletchall Avenue house ‘home.’

“Back when my son was very little, I was in the women's shelter and one of my prayers and desires was to always have a home no one could take from me,” de Gravina said.

She says her prayer was eventually provided.

“Wiped out my savings, paid cash for the home, it was completely mine, I was renovating it,” de Gravina recalled.

But on Jan. 6, 2017, in the middle of the night, the more than 110 year old house caught fire. The two had just gone to bed.

“It was about two hours later that the gentleman kicked the door in, woke us up, and got us out because the house was on fire,” de Gravina explained.

That man let them sit in his truck until neighbors woke up and took the two in. He told them he was running late for work when he saw the smoke.

“We would've been dead,” de Gravina stated.

Still, to this this day, he remains a stranger.

“If I could ever meet him, I'd give him a hug to say thank you because words just don't cut it” de Gravina told 14 News.

Their house was eventually torn down and construction began on their new home in May. It's situated on the same property. We asked what her son, 22-year-old Derius de Gravina, thought about their new home.

“He's really happy to be home, he's really liking having his own little apartment upstairs with his bedroom and bath.”

Two stories, three bedrooms, with a spare den and two bathrooms.

“We're going to start a whole new life, a whole new world right here,” de Gravina said with a smile.

The two, so thankful, for the tremendous amount of support.

“And I'm home, it's being home what's so important.”

De Gravina would really like to meet that stranger. She believes his name is Benny, who may work for Berry Global.

The family may host a celebration around Christmas to say thank you to those who helped make their new place possible.

