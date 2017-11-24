Southridge looks to make history at Lucas Oil - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Southridge looks to make history at Lucas Oil

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
HUNTINGBURG, IN (WFIE) -

The Southridge Raiders are set to see Woodlan for the 2A IHSAA Championship on Saturday.

Both teams come into this game sitting at 12-2 and this should be a great game. Woodlan will be very tough, they have a running back and quarterback who both have over 2,000 yards each.

[LIVE STREAM: Woodlan vs Southridge, kick off at 11 a.m.]

As a team, Woodlan is averaging more than 40 points a game.

Southridge also very tough, with a great running back Tucker Schank and quarterback Jayce Harter of their own and their focus for this game is playing their game, using their strengths.

"We are at our best. We have three or four guys who run the ball, we have three or four guys that we will throw the ball to," Scott Buening, Raiders Head Coach explained. "We have a the ability to do a lot of different things and we don't always have to force a round peg into a square hole so that versatility has been really good and we are going to have to continue to do that, protect the football, and finish some drives."

Woodlan and Southridge kick off at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday. 

