Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Spec 4, 121 Walnut St Critical violations: Improper reheating of foods for hot holding. Hand sink obstructed for use.

Nachos Grill Mexican Restaurant, 821 S Green River Rd,. Critical violations: Facility lacking grease trap maintenance log. Facility lacking certified food safety handler. Guard in ice bin soiled. Food in walk in cooler unprotected from cross contamination. Chemical dishwasher not sanitizing.. Non-critical violation: Reach in cooler/prep table lacking thermometer.

Crazy Buffet II, 5435 Pearl Dr Ste 3D. Critical violations: mproper cooling method for potentially hazardous food product. Voluntarily discarded Stored food items lacking covering. Improper storage of raw animal food product in walk-in and reach-in coolers. Sanitizer for wiping cloths too strong. Food items in stock storage area not elevated at least 6 inches off of the floor. Individual dispensing utensils not provided to prevent cross contamination. Hand sink in need of repair. Non-critical violations: Improper storage of wet sanitizer wiping cloths. Seal for freezer walk-in door in disrepair. Handled scoop not being used for dispensing bulk food product.

PIZZA HUT #316428, 1357 Covert Ave. Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration for wiping cloths too weak. Water at restroom hand washing sink not reaching required temperature.

Penn Station, 4827 Davis Lant Dr. Non-critical violation: Non-food contact surface in reach-in cooler in need of cleaning.

Cafe One Eleven, 111 S Green River Rd. Critical violation: Grease trap log not being maintained. Non-critical violation: Warewashing machine in need of cleaning.

McDonalds (CEK ENTERPRISES LLC), 3350 N Green River Rd,. Non-critical violation: Bathroom hand washing sinks not reaching required temperature.

Family Dollar #24646, 501 Lincoln Ave. Non-critical violations: Spill on floor under water/juice product shelving. Seal at bottom of back emergency door needs repair/replacement.

Willow Park, 5050 Lincoln Ave. Critical violation: Ready to eat food in walk in cooler lacking date marking.

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, 1930 Cross Pointe Blvd.. Critical violation: Grease trap maintenance log not maintained. Non-critical violation: Temperature measuring device not provided within the refrigeration unit.

Quick Mart, 2508 Washington Ave. Critical violation: Guard in ice bin soiled.

Golden Corral # 683, 130 Cross Point Blvd.. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food items at salad bar not held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Non-critical violations: Lacking light shielding for light within hood vent on back cook line. Threshold/flooring damaged at entrance to meat cooler.

El Charro, 720 N Sonntag Ave. Critical violations: Lacking date markings on walking cooler. Spray bottle not labeled. Food stored improperly, needs to be elevated to 6 inches off the floor. Potentially hazardous food was not stored at required temperature (41 F). Non-critical violations: Wiping clothes improperly stored. Chemical test kit not provided.

Price Less Foods #430, 4851 W Pennsylvania St. Non-critical violations: In walk in cooler - Ice cream boxes need to be lifted of the ground 6 inches. Walk in cooler by produce area, bulbs lacking protective shield. Ice accumulation on top of food product in walk in freezer in deli area. Walk in freezer in deli area in need of repair. Ice accumulation.

No Violations:

La Preferida LLC.

Spec 4.

Philly Gril.

Azzip Pizza.

J’s Sportsbar & Grill.

Honey Baked Ham.

FOOL MOON BAR & GRILL.

Joshua Academy - Aramark.

MJ´s Café.

St Pauls United Church of Christ.

Edible Arrangements.

Show Me´s East.

Aldi Foods Inc #2.

Golden Buddha.

Family Dollar #25245.

Subway #28905.

Cafe One Eleven.

Walgreens #10939.

Family Dollar #21549.

T Minimart.

Taste Of China.

Taco Johns.

Steve’s Una Pizza.

Sarto Retreat House.

McGary Middle School 6-8.

CVS Pharmacy #6252.

Circle K #91.

Quick Mart.

Dollar General #3918.

Dollar General #2693.

Buehlers IGA #466.

Al`s Corner Pub.

Chick-fil-A.

Panda Express #2906.

Be Happy Pie Company.

CK Mart Incorporated.