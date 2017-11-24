Black Friday deals draw crowds of shoppers

It is quite possibly the busiest shopping day of the year.

164-million Americans are expected to head out or go online to find deep discounts this holiday weekend. Shoppers are still hitting the stores, looking for the best Black Friday deals.

Stores open earlier each year, drawing crowds even on Thanksgiving.

Academy Sports + Outdoors opened at 5 a.m. Friday, but the prep work started months ago. Three months of planning, pricing, and making sure everything is ready to go to make the 18 hour shopping day run as smoothly as possible. Academy Sports stores were closed Thursday for employees to spend with their families and friends.

This is Store Manager Ethan Thomasson's third Black Friday with Academy Sports. He tells us this morning's opening was bigger than expected. Thomasson says some of the hottest deals right now are on trampolines. The store even lowered trampoline prices to price match. While you can find Black Friday prices online, Thomasson says there's something special about shopping in store.

"We have more display so everybody gets to come in here and feel the item, see what it is. We have more of the incentive that if you come in here the chances of us having the item compared to online running out quicker. We may carry it more in the store. So we're trying to pack our stores up and not just deliver out of our D.C. That way you have that experience of coming into the store, getting that interaction with the customer, with the associate, with the product and everything like that," Thomasson.

Black Friday prices will continue here until the store closes Friday at 11 p.m. If you're looking for a specific item, Thomasson says you may want to call to make sure it is still in stock.

Best Buy was open Thursday from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday. The store reopened Friday at 8 a.m. and will stay open until 10 p.m. Best Buy says these hot items are in limited quantity, and it does not offer rain checks. Ray Edelman came to Best Buy this afternoon to help a friend find a bigger television. The pair tell me there was not any commotion to claim the TV, but they did surround it to guard it. Edelman feels that some deals are worth the wait, like getting hundreds off of the television they picked out.

"We started doing this about a year ago, two years ago, just doing a lot of Black Friday shopping. It's a lot of fun. We usually don't go our for major deals just because we like the idea of meandering and shopping. Or like last night we walked into one store and it wrapped around the store twice and we were just like not interested and walked out. It's more casual and fun and friendly than trying to rush in for a deal," says Edelman.

Friday is possibly the busiest shopping day for Evansville's Eastland Mall. Stores opened for Black Friday at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 9 p.m. The mall's Marketing Manager Sean Ferguson tells us this a prime shopping destination in the Tri-State. One family even made the drive from Crawfton, Kentucky.

Nancy Martin says, "Bargins."

That is why Martin and her family came to Evansville from their home in Crawfton, Kentucky. It is their tradition, and this year is the first year they made matching shirts for the day. On the shirts are their initials and a Santa hat.

"It's something new and different for us to come to Evansville. We don't do this all the time. We shop more locally. It's fun just to get out to see and meet new people," says Martin.

Ferguson says the crowds are more manageable with patience.

"Be patient. Enjoy the moment. A lot of people who come out, we've talked to a lot of people who come out because they enjoy seeing all the people. If you don't enjoy seeing all the people, maybe come out and see us tomorrow or the next day," says Ferguson.

For Martin and her family, part of the fun is in the Black Friday madness.

"Just to be out in the hustle and bustle of Christmas time with family, that's the most important thing," says Martin.

The mall works for months to give shoppers the proper festive experience.

Ferguson says, "We really start about September, look at everything from ball decor to how we're gong to handle traffic on Thanksgiving night to how traffic is going to be on Black Friday."

Ferguson stresses security is also a top priority.

"We teach people to be aware of their surroundings at all times, and that includes out in the parking lot as well as in the building," says Ferguson.

On Friday afternoon, Evansville Police arrested two people for stealing items from cars in the mall parking lot. They are encouraging shoppers to remember to keep shopping bags hidden and lock cars.

