Businesses prep for Saturday's 'Shop Owensboro' event

Local businesses downtown are gearing up for Shop Owensboro this Saturday.

The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is in its third year hosting the event. This year, 51 vendors are participating.

Jessica Woods, owner of Byron and Barclay downtown, a men's apparel and goods store. She started it about a year and a half ago after seeing the need for it in the community. And so far she's been happy with the support.

"I feel like we have a really good community that likes to support local businesses," Woods said.

She is hopeful that shoppers will see the benefit of shopping small tomorrow and year round.

"I think you should spend money where, in your own town and support your own community," Woods said. "And every time you shop local, we give back to the community as well."



Natasha Stanley owns Bella Ragazza a women's boutique. She grew up in Owensboro and is happy to give back to her community.

"Everyone here is so supportive of us," Stanley said. "We get a lot of repeat customers who love spending their money where their heart is."

Shop Owensboro reminds us why it's important to shop small.

"It's so important to support your local businesses," Stanley said. "We really appreciate all of the support that anyone gives us. And it's a great community to be apart of."

The Chamber will be handing out 500 bags of coupons, special bingo games for prizes, and even gift cards in some bags. They will be passed out at the Independence Bank on Frederica Street and Highway 54.

