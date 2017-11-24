Annual Santa Land set for December weekends - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Annual Santa Land set for December weekends

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The West Side Nut Club is setting up for the 19th annual Santa Land.

It is a free event that will run the weekends of December 9th and 10th, then again the 16th and 17th. Kids can talk to Santa, enjoy cookies and some hot chocolate.

The Nut Club says it's their way of giving back to the community.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly