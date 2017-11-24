VHS hosts Black Friday sale for certain animals

It's also Black Friday at the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

All black pets are 50% off, they tell us there was a crowd outside the door upon opening. The humane society is open till 6 p.m. Friday, adoptions stop at 5:30 p.m.

With every adoption it includes; spay and neuter, vaccinations and every animal is microchipped.

"Because black cats, rabbits have that scary reputation and they don't go home as fast," explained Kellsie, an adoption specialist. "Sometimes we see kittens grow up here, more often than not they sit here longer than the orange, the white, the tabby cats."

If you adopt a kitten or puppy they will have their starter booster shots.

