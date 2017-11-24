TRAFFIC ALERT: SR-64 to be closed while crews repair crossing - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: SR-64 to be closed while crews repair crossing

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

A traffic alert for drivers in Gibson County.

Starting Monday, railroad crews will be closing State Road 64 in Francisco to repair the crossing, near Green Street. The road will be closed from Highway 41 to I-69.

Local traffic will still have access. Work is expected to last five days.

Crews will be working around the clock. 

