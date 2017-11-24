Tigers beat Brebeuf Jesuit for 3A State Championship

The 3A IHSAA State Championship from Lucas Oil Stadium is done and the Memorial Tigers are now champions.

The Memorial Tigers, who won the school's first state football title, defeated playing Brebeuf Jesuit, 29-17.

Follow this tweets for game recap.

And a good crowd overall from Memorial in all here at "The Luke" pic.twitter.com/gfEt5ajnon — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

After Brebeuf drives to the 35 or so, the Tigers defense holds and forces a punt! Memorial ball — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Timeout Memorial. Tigers are on the Brebeuf 45. — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

TOUCHDOWN MEMORIAL!!!! Michael Lindauer to fullback Cole Foster on a beautiful play action fake! 7-0 Tigers lead with 4:38 left in the 1st — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Tigers got into a good rhythm on that drive! Lindauer spread it around thru the air: Spradlin, Turnbaugh, Lively & Foster all caught passes — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

4th & 1 for Brebeuf in Memorial territory and Memorial holds again! Tigers have it now on Braves' 45 after a short pass and penalty — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Massive intentional grounding penalty on Memorial backed them to their own 19...now they're at their own 30, 3rd and 38! — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

After the 1st quarter: Memorial leads Indy Brebeuf, 7-0, in the IHSAA FOOTBALL 3A state finals — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Touchdown Brebeuf! Gabe Wright scores on the TD reception of about 50 yards. 7-7 now, 8:55 left in the 2nd quarter — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Memorial has driven to the Brebeuf 40... on a 4th & 10, Lindauer hits Branson Combs on a big 15-yard gainer!! Tigers now at the 10 — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Not how they drew it up but it's a TOUCHDOWN MEMORIAL!! Lindauer can't find anyone open, scrambles & scores from 10 yards out! 14-7 Memorial — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Sack Memorial! Brock Combs with the sack and Brebeuf is faced with a 3rd & 30 — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

4th down, Brebeuf punting... maybe...almost the half though... 2 seconds left...balls at the 46 — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Braves actually run a play to Gabe Wright but the Tigers get the speedster down and the half ends. 14-7 Memorial leads — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Memorial has taken the opening kickoff of the 3rd quarter and driven down to the Brebeuf 3. 4th & goal here — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Memorial decides not to go for it. Matt Clark kicks a field goal. Tigers lead 17-7 now over Brebeuf!! 7:33 left 3rd quarter — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Brebeuf takes the ensuing kickoff to the house! They use trickery with a reverse, as Miles McIlwain takes it all the way. 17-14 Tigers now — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Memorial punts...pins Brebeuf at its own 11. Big stop on 1st down back up another yard. Now 3rd & 2 on the 19 after a short pass — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Tigers SCORE miss extra point it is 23-14 Memorial has the lead in the 3rd @14News @14SportsTeam — Megan Thompson (@mthompson14news) November 24, 2017

What a turn of events! Devon Merimee with an interception for Memorial! And 2 plays later, a Lindauer to Branson Combs TOUCHDOWN pass! 23-14 — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Memorial extra point was missed after that touchdown leaving the score at 23-14. — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Wow...on a 3rd & long, Brebeuf completes a 90-yard pass play. Good hustle by the Tigers tacking the guy at the 4. Now 2nd & goal from 9 — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Unsportsmanlike conduct on Brebeuf backs them up to a 3rd & 27...even bigger that the Tigers hustled down to make that tackle. — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Brebeuf kicks a fg it's 23-17 Memorial with just over a minute to play in the third @14News @14SportsTeam — Megan Thompson (@mthompson14news) November 24, 2017

Brebeuf eeks a 44 yard field goal over the crossbar and it's 23-17 now; Memorial's lead is just 6. 1:10 left in the 3rd quarter. — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

We're thru 3 quarters!! Ev. Memorial leads 23-17 over Indy Brebeuf in the IHSAA 3A state championship game! — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Another amazing play by Lindauer keeping a play alive and finding an open man for a big gainer! Tigers at the Braves' 25 — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

4th & 9 for Memorial coming up at the Brebeuf 25. 10:41 left to go. Tigers up 23-17. Big play here — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Interception Brebeuf. Just as good as a Memorial punt, as Braves start on own 20 — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

3 and out. Memorial has it on its own 42. 8:04 left — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

A matching 3-and-out from Memorial. They punt back to Brebeuf — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

3rd & 8 for Brebeuf from its 38. 4:33 left to play. — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

TOUCHDOWN MEMORIAL!! Kenyon Ervin runs it in! 29-17 Memorial leads now with 2:10 left to play! Tigers are that long away from a state title! — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

That's it!!!! Ev. Memorial football is your 3A state champs!!!! pic.twitter.com/sdMoI1YY0V — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.