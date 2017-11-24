Tigers beat Brebeuf Jesuit for 3A State Championship - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tigers beat Brebeuf Jesuit for 3A State Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

The 3A IHSAA State Championship from Lucas Oil Stadium is done and the Memorial Tigers are now champions.

The Memorial Tigers, who won the school's first state football title, defeated playing Brebeuf Jesuit, 29-17.

Follow this tweets for game recap.

