Bar Louie opens Friday night in Owensboro

Bar Louie is opening their new location at 234 Frederica Street in Owensboro Friday night.

The official press release said the opening is at 9:00 p.m. Officials there we spoke with said it will be more like 8:30 p.m.

Regular business hours start Saturday.

They'll be open daily at 11:00 a.m. with a full made from scratch kitchen until 2:00 a.m. Monday thru Saturday. Closing is midnight on Sunday.

Bar Louie will also host an official grand opening event on Tuesday, Nov. 28, with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, grand toasting and happy hour celebrations starting at 4:00 p.m. Bar Louie will also offer its popular weekly Dollar Burger Night special that evening from 5:00 p.m. to close.

We are thrilled to meet our new friends and neighbors at Bar Louie,” said Owensboro General Manager, Erin Romero. “With a wide assortment of signature cocktails, great national and regional brews and delicious food that we believe is truly unique and unmatched in the industry, we hope to become a favorite local gathering place for our future guests.”

There are more than 128 Bar Louie Locations across the country, including one on Evansville's east side.

Bar Louie is bringing 80 jobs to the Owensboro area . So jobs are still available, including bartenders, cooks and servers.

