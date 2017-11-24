Juvenile in custody after chase in stolen car

A juvenile is in custody after a chase in Jasper.

Police say the juvenile took a car from the area of Baden Strasse.

An officer spotted the car just before 6:00 a.m. Friday on 500 N. east of U.S. 231.

They say the driver tried to get away, but lost control in the 2800 block of Newton.

Police say the car crashed into some ATVs at Jasper Motorsports.

An ambulance was called to the scene.

The driver was taken into custody.

