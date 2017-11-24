Black Friday shopping gets underway in Evansville

The holiday shopping season is now officially here.

Several stores around the country began offering Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day, but some others did honor tradition with doors opening early Friday morning.

In Evansville, lines of shoppers were ready.

With all the ads and commercials for Black Friday deals, how do you know where to hit first?

According to WalletHub, Kohl’s, JCPenney and Belk are 2017’s Best Stores for Black Friday, offering an average discount of at least 62%

Target is on this list, but a little lower, offering discounts up to 36.2%

A majority of those discounts are concentrated on apparel, accessories, and electronics.

A line of people skipped the Thanksgiving feast Thursday to stand outside Best Buy on Evansville's east side.

One of this years big ticket items; a 50 inch 4K TV. The normally $500 dollar item was marked down to $200.

The doors at Best Buy closed overnight, but they'll reopen at 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Lauren Artino is at Target on Evansville's east side, where doors re-opened at 6:00 a.m.

A calm #blackfriday at Target. Fine by me! pic.twitter.com/8za69LQwgJ — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) November 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.