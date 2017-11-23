Target shoppers dash for the deals on Thanksgiving

Black Friday sales are expected to hit $682 billion dollars this year and retailers all want a slice of it. Target was one of the earliest to open.

The line outside of their Evansville east side store began taking shape early Thursday afternoon, long before the doors ever opened.

“After you've eaten, you're just at home not really doing anything, so you might as well come outside and shop,” shopper Brooke Williams said.

Hundreds of people waited for hours, counting down until 6 p.m. The line to get in even wrapped around the building.

When the doors finally opened, it was a mad-dash. Many shoppers rushed inside to rack up the retail deals.

“Play Stations and X Boxes are flying out. Beats headphones and a lot of the home products,” store manager Neil Crowley explained.

For the first time in more than two decades, Crowley said the store will close at midnight ahead of Black Friday.

“We're going to get another shipment, so hopefully we'll have even more stuff tomorrow,” Crowley added.

Although many will scramble to the sales, others said they enjoy the entertainment.

“I like to run in the isles and make people think there's a big sale,” shopper Jill Howard said.

A few folks found exactly what they were looking for.

“It was the only thing I was after, and got the last one,” Michael Roberts told 14 News.

The store will reopen for Black Friday shoppers at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.