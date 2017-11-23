Jasper man accused of leading police on chase in jail - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jasper man accused of leading police on chase in jail

Johnathan Eckstein, 56 (Source: Dubois Co. Jail)
A 56-year-old Jasper man is in jail after police said he led them on a chase.

Officers got a call about a white Ford Explorer that hit a mailbox on Skyview Drive. 

It didn't take long to find the vehicle, it just took a bit to catch the driver.

Authorities said driver Jonathan Eckstein refused to pull over and lead them on a chase until he crashed his SUV into a parked car.  

Police said Eckstein hopped out and tried to run, and that's when they caught him.

He's facing a long list of charges including a DUI.

