Annual Ritzy's Fantasy of lights kicks off

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Thanksgiving night kicks off the 24th annual Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights. 

Garvin Park becomes a light festival with over 60 exhibits on display. 

Also, if you're interested in sponsoring one of the displays, there are two left. 

On November 29, there will be a 5k walk and run starting at 5:45. 

For a more traditional ride, you can also take a carriage through the park.

The fantasy of lights runs through January 1.

