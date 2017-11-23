Annual Ritzy's Fantasy of lights kicks off

Thanksgiving night kicks off the 24th annual Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights.

Garvin Park becomes a light festival with over 60 exhibits on display.

Also, if you're interested in sponsoring one of the displays, there are two left.

On November 29, there will be a 5k walk and run starting at 5:45.

For a more traditional ride, you can also take a carriage through the park.

The fantasy of lights runs through January 1.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.