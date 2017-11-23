Evansville kids thank police officers with homemade cards

Two Evansville kids are giving thanks in a unique way by hand delivering homemade cards to law enforcement officers who are working the holiday.

"Our goal is seven a day or we have to do the dishes," said 12-year-old Bekah Follette.

Bekah and her 9-year-old brother Sam's hand make thank you cards every day. They started with 250 special Thanksgiving cards and woke up at 5 a.m. just to say thanks to police officers working the holiday.

It is an idea that was entirely their own two years ago.

Their mom Deanna said, "It just amazes me that they came up with this on their own and that they want to do this. Our main thing is we'll take you wherever you need to go and we'll provide you with construction paper and markers. I sit back and am constantly amazed at the extents that they want to go to like coming out here at Thanksgiving."

Bekah and Sam wanted to be there for each shift because the officers have to be there.

"It's great to know that kids actually know what we're doing and appreciate what we're doing. It means a lot," said Officer Eric Slaton.

It is a simple message of thanks that means more than Bekah and Sam realize.

"We're just starting to get a glimpse of that because just this morning we made the kids a Facebook page. It's the Bless Bag with Sam and Bekah, and that's only because we've had a handful of officers say, 'You should do this. You should do this.' and we did, and it blew up," said their dad Dan Follette.

Bekah and Sam make so many cards, officers often end up with more than one.

"With everything going on, it's great to know that people care and are willing to go out of their way to do something special for us," said Officer Slaton. "I've had kids tell us thanks for our service and everything, but something this far, I've never experienced anything like it."

Dan and Deanna give all the credit to their kids.

"Everybody said great parenting, but it's like this wasn't us. This is all them. This is not us," said Deanna.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.