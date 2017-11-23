Cathy Schreiber named to All-MVC Second Team

Cathy Schreiber missed the 2015 season due to injury, but two years la Cathy Schreiber missed the 2015 season due to injury, but two years later, she completes her University of Evansville career in style, earning a spot on the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team, which was announced today at the awards banquet prior to the start of the conference tournament in Normal, Ill.

"I am excited that Cathy has received this well-deserved recognition. She was able to represent an offensive threat all year long, especially when it mattered the most," Purple Aces head coach Manolo Concepcion said. "Analytical data establishes that she hit .278 after point 20: an impressive number considering that opponents knew that she was one of our main go-to players."

Schreiber finished the season with a total of 260 digs, an average of 2.34 per set while hitting a team-high of .260. She paced the squad with 83 block assists and tied Erlicia Griffith for the team lead with 88 total blocks."

Beyond the numbers, Cathy took her game to a whole new level with her ability to learn. She worked hard to diversify her repertoire by adding the slide attack as her preferred option" Concepcion added. "This created better spacing not just for her, but her teammates as well. That hunger for self-improvement took her from good to great."

Throughout the season, she notched double figure kill tallies on 11 occasions with her top effort coming at Indiana State where she had 19 kills. In home matches against the Sycamores and Missouri State, she hit .417 and .478, respectively, for one of the most efficient weekends the program has seen.ter, she completes her University of Evansville career in style, earning a spot on the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team, which was announced today at the awards banquet prior to the start of the conference tournament in Normal, Ill.

"I am excited that Cathy has received this well-deserved recognition. She was able to represent an offensive threat all year long, especially when it mattered the most," Purple Aces head coach Manolo Concepcion said. "Analytical data establishes that she hit .278 after point 20: an impressive number considering that opponents knew that she was one of our main go-to players."

Schreiber finished the season with a total of 260 digs, an average of 2.34 per set while hitting a team-high of .260. She paced the squad with 83 block assists and tied Erlicia Griffith for the team lead with 88 total blocks.

"Beyond the numbers, Cathy took her game to a whole new level with her ability to learn. She worked hard to diversify her repertoire by adding the slide attack as her preferred option" Concepcion added. "This created better spacing not just for her, but her teammates as well. That hunger for self-improvement took her from good to great."

Throughout the season, she notched double figure kill tallies on 11 occasions with her top effort coming at Indiana State where she had 19 kills. In home matches against the Sycamores and Missouri State, she hit .417 and .478, respectively, for one of the most efficient weekends the program has seen.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations