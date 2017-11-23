1 year passes since body of 8-yr-old found in southern Illinois

It's been one year since the body of an 8-year-old girl was found in Olney, rocking the small southern Illinois town.

Illinois State Police later identified her as Sabrina Stauffenberg.

Investigators said she was abducted while waiting on her front porch for a church bus to pick her up.

The suspected killer, Glen Ramey, was arrested a few days later.

Ramey faces Murder and Predatory Sexual Assault charges.

He's set to go to trial in Effingham County January 12.

