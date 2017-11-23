Memorial Tigers set to play for 3A State Title

The Memorial Tigers are set to play for the 3A State Title Friday afternoon, but for this team, winning is about more than just bringing home the trophy.

In less than 24 hours, a 3A state champion will be crowned.

The Memorial Tigers are in the hunt for that title and are set to see Brebeuf Jesuit at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It has been a long and great season for the Memorial Tigers who lost to one team all season long: the Central Bears.

Since that loss, they have been on a seven-game winning streak winning sectionals, regionals, and semi-state to book a ticket to the championship game.

As phenomenal as the football has been, off the field it has been no fairy tale for head coach John Hurley who at one point was in a walking boot, then had emergency Spinal Fusion Surgery the day after beating Lawrenceburg in Regionals.

The next day after the surgery, he was back out at practice.

The guys have watched and seen the dedication their coach has, and he is part of their motivation to bring that state title back to Evansville.

Memorial kicks off against Brebeuf Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CST.

We will have full game coverage so be sure to tune in Friday night and follow along on the 14 Sports App.

