Memorial Tigers set to play for 3A State Title

The line outside of their Evansville east side store began taking shape early Thursday afternoon, long before the doors ever opened.More >>
The line outside of their Evansville east side store began taking shape early Thursday afternoon, long before the doors ever opened.More >>
A Henderson dog is so skinny, you have to look twice just to make sure that's what you really saw.More >>
A Henderson dog is so skinny, you have to look twice just to make sure that's what you really saw.More >>
A 56-year-old Jasper man is in jail after leading police on a chase.More >>
A 56-year-old Jasper man is in jail after leading police on a chase.More >>
Thanksgiving night kicks off the 24th annual fantasy of lights.More >>
Thanksgiving night kicks off the 24th annual fantasy of lights.More >>
We have an update on the severe weather last weekend in the Tri-State.More >>
We have an update on the severe weather last weekend in the Tri-State.More >>
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >>
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
Authorities in Columbia are now looking a fatal crash that took place this week as part of a homicide investigation.More >>
Authorities in Columbia are now looking a fatal crash that took place this week as part of a homicide investigation.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>