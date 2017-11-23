NCIU nurses make tiny felt turkeys for families

While you were making Thanksgiving dinner, some NICU nurses were making turkeys of their own.

They made the tiniest of turkeys festive in felt.

Transport coordinator Farrah Allen said a group of nurses bought the supplies and got together to make the costumes.

On Thanksgiving, they posted a video on social media, and their handiwork is now bringing smiles to a lot of families who can't bring their babies home from the hospital yet.

It's the second time they've done something like this.

They said they also dressed some of their babies up at Halloween.

