Evansville restaurant gives out free Thanksgiving meals

One restaurant in Evansville gave free meals to their customers on Thanksgiving.

Crazy Buffet on Burkhardt Avenue offered the free meal as thanks to the support the community has given.

It's the first time in their 13 years they've done this. Lines were out the door.

The owner told us he may do this again in the future and appreciates the response customers have given.

If you want to get in on the free meal, they close at 7 p.m.

