Owensboro family spends Thanksgiving brightening others

As we celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones, some decided to spend it giving back this year. We met an Owensboro family sacrificing their holiday to brighten others.

About a dozen volunteers spent all morning at the Daniel Pitino Shelter serving Thanksgiving meals to around 100 people in need.

When one family's Thanksgiving plans changed, they decided to do something different and volunteer at the shelter. They said it's been a good life lesson for their children.

Food, fellowship, and new friendships.

It's a new Thanksgiving tradition they'll never forget.

