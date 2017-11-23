Some shoppers skip turkeys in search of hot deals

Shoppers line up outside of Best Buy (WFIE)

Some shoppers skipped the hot turkey in search of hot deals.

There was a large line outside Best Buy on Evansville's east side.

One of this year's big ticket items is a 50-inch 4K TV, normally a $500 dollar item, will be marked down to $200.

Best Buy said the TVs will probably be gone before most of the customers get in the door.

Best Buy opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 1 a.m.

