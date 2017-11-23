Some shoppers skip turkeys in search of hot deals - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Some shoppers skip turkeys in search of hot deals

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Shoppers line up outside of Best Buy (WFIE) Shoppers line up outside of Best Buy (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Some shoppers skipped the hot turkey in search of hot deals.

There was a large line outside Best Buy on Evansville's east side.  

One of this year's big ticket items is a 50-inch 4K TV, normally a $500 dollar item, will be marked down to $200.

Best Buy said the TVs will probably be gone before most of the customers get in the door.  

Best Buy opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 1 a.m.

