Only on 14 News: 27-yr.-old Hoosier native travels to every country

An Evansville native has just completed a feat very few people in the world can say they've accomplished. He's been to all 193 countries on Earth, and get this: he's only 27-years-old.

Meet Sal Lavallo.

"There are more people that have been to outer space than have been to every country," Lavallo said.

He's a 27-year-old Evansville, Indiana native who started traveling about a decade ago.

During the past two years, he's managed to hit 70 of the total 193 countries.

His last stop is spending Thanksgiving in Malta where he just had a big celebration with his family from Indiana because how many people can say they've seen it all?

He told us about being an American in other countries.

"As a traveler, you really are affected by the global reputation of the country that you're representing."

Through all of those adventures, Lavallo said there's one thing he wishes Americans could learn from.

"A lot of times it surprises people because we think these places are only negative, and it was the same with Afghanistan," Lavallo explained. "I recently posted on Instagram a series of really beautiful photos, and people were like, 'What?!' Because people only see stuff from the soldiers and from war. That's not just the whole truth. I'm not saying it's all lies, but there's a lot more to everything that we're seeing."

He's seeing more than what meets the eye. Take it from someone who has been to all corners of the world.

Now how does he pay for all those travels? Sal said he has support from a tight-knit group of world travelers, and his job allows him to do some of his work from anywhere.

You can follow the Hoosier native's journey on social media and check out his webpage here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.