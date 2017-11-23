NWS confirms tornado in Spender Co. over weekend

We have an update on the severe weather last weekend in the Tri-State.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down near Rockport in Spencer County.

Officials said the EF-1 tornado damaged at least six homes and six more outbuildings on its two-and-a-half mile path just west of Rockport.

They said the twister brought 90 mph hour winds and uprooted trees and snapped utility poles.

As we told you at the start of the week, the NWS confirmed tornadoes in Beaver Dam and Bremen, Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.