Dozens of volunteers help serve Thanksgiving meals

Dozens of volunteers helped serve Thanksgiving meals at the United Caring Services Center.

They helped prepare and serve the meals to hundreds of people on Thanksgiving.

Each person received a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and mashed potatoes. There were even desserts after the meals too.

We spoke with one of the volunteers who said it's great to give back to the community.

"I'm always trying to give back and do certain things. I come here a lot, not just on Thanksgiving," said Young & Established Founder Courtney Johnson. "I come here a lot to donate and help out when I can, and so it is good to see a lot of young people here as well."

If you'd like to help out, contact United Caring Services. They're located on northwest 6th Street in Evansville.

