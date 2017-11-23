Shoppers head to Meijer on Thanksgiving for early Black Friday deals

Customers got their Black Friday shopping started early at Meijer stores in the Tri-State.

Meijer in Owensboro rolled out some new Black Friday deals Thanksgiving at 6 a.m., but customers started lining up around 1 a.m.

Special Thanksgiving day only deals had customers flooding to Meijer.

Deals on electronics were on most people's minds, but they sold out quickly.

One shopper was disappointed he wasn't able to get his TV but is sure he will find one on Friday.

Another customer already has her Christmas shopping done, taking advantage of the Black Friday deals rolled out all week.

"Yesterday at the mall it was really nice," Leigh Beatty said. "You could shop and get what you wanted before everybody else decides to get out tonight."

She said now, she doesn't have to worry about the crowds to compete with on Black Friday.

Meijer stores across the country have been open on Thanksgiving for 25 years now, and employees are hopeful they can help with last minute Thanksgiving needs too.

"Somebody is always forgets something," Meijer Store Director Mike Nelson told us. "We want to be that destination for everybody, and it gives everybody a head's start on their Christmas shopping list as well."

Meijer is rolling out new deals both Friday and Saturday starting at 6 a.m. each day.

Saturday starts their Santa Bucks deals. They expect it to be even busier on Black Friday.

