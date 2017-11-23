Turkey Day 5K raises funds for Evansville Goodwill Family Center

Die-hard runners and first-timers flooded Downtown Evansville streets Thursday morning, dressed in their Thanksgiving best.

Two runners gathered their whole flock, all 18 of them!

"My husband is a big runner and he said 'Hey guys, can we do the turkey trot?' And of course, the rest of our family was like YES! but only if we can dress in costume. So we got our costumes off amazon and now we've turned it into a really big family tradition." said Emily Rester.

Emily Rester and Jessica Harthcock have run this race with their family and friends for the past few years alongside more than 2,500 others.

Money raised by this annual race, hosted by Goodwill helps The Goodwill Family Center.. giving homeless families a place to call home.

For these women and many who ran alongside them, that's the best excuse to get out and have some fun.

