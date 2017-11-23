Two suspected meth dealers arrested in Henderson

Narcotics detectives in Kentucky have taken two suspected meth dealers off the street this week.

Detectives say on Monday night. 28-year-old Darrell Hayes was seen selling meth to an undercover officer in the parking lot of the Sure-Way on South Green Street in Henderson.

They continued surveillance on Hayes, and Deputies eventually stopped and searched his car.

On Tuesday evening, detectives tracked 23-year-old Mitchell Pool to the Salvation Army in Henderson.

Deputies tried to stop the car Pool was in, but they say he bailed out of the back door and started running away. Deputies chased him, and eventually tackled him and took him into custody.

Two people who were in the car with Pool were arrested on non-drug related charges.

Narcotics detectives say this is an ongoing investigation into meth trafficking.

