Busy Thanksgiving holiday travel, peak time on the roads

According to AAA, about 50 million Americans are leaving home for the Thanksgiving holiday and traveling 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving weekend.

According to a popular traffic app, the busiest time on the roads was Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., but if you haven't left, the best time to hit the road is on Thanksgiving Day around 6 in the morning.

While fights are coming and going out of Evansville Regional Airport, a lot of people in the Tri-State are driving to their Thanksgiving destination.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said there will be crashes on the roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday. If you're driving, Wedding said drive defensively because you're sharing the road with a lot of other people.

To avoid an accident, Wedding said don't drink and drive, and don't get behind the wheel if you're tired. That goes for before and after those family gatherings.

The busy Thanksgiving holiday travel is expected to wrap up on Sunday.

