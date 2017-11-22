Reitz students collect money for Riley Hospital

Reitz Memorial High School students spent part of their day at Evansville Regional Airport collecting donations for a Dance Marathon.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, students said they collected a lot of money.

The dance will be May 4 at Memorial. It's an event that includes dancing, games, and crafts.

Students will be on their feet the entire time as they stand for the kids at Riley.

The donations they collect support Riley Hospital for Children.

Students will be at the airport again on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. trying to raise more money.

