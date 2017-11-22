Indy police still investigating 2016 murder - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indy police still investigating 2016 murder

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

Indianapolis police are hoping someone from the Tri-State might have information on two murders that happened last year.  

Police say Jessica Downey and her boyfriend, Evans Johnson were killed on November 23, 2016.  

Police say Downey and Johnson moved from the Vincennes area a couple of months before the murders.  Officers say the two had also stayed in Evansville.  

During the investigation, police found surveillance video of a suspect's vehicle and two persons of interest walking with Johnson right before the murder.  

Police say the persons of interest could be from Evansville, Vincennes or Indianapolis.  

If you have any information, call Indianapolis police.

