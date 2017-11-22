Local soldier gets airport homecoming surprise for the holidays

Home just in time for the holidays.

We met a family that crowded the Evansville Regional Airport on Wednesday to welcome their soldier home who hasn't been on U.S. soil in a long time.

Dozens of friends and family awaited 26-year-old Army Captain Trevor Schmitt's arrival in the airport terminal. Many had balloons in hand and some carried handmade "welcome home" signs.

The Evansville native was deployed in Afghanistan for 10 months, and he hasn't had a Thanksgiving at home in two years.

Schmitt's mom and grandmother were the first to run and greet him, crying and hugging him.

Schmitt went to college on an ROTC scholarship, landing him straight into the Army as an officer. Recently, he was promoted to Captain. His parents tell us they couldn't be more proud.

"He was awarded the Bronze Star for some missions that he flew while he was in Afghanistan," explained Kelly and Dan Devault. "He went to college to be a pilot and it's just been his dream, and he's fulfilling it with the Army. You know, you always want your children to follow their dreams. Sometimes, their dreams take them very far away. And it's very hard," Trevor's mom, Kelly said.

"Like they say, there's no place like home," Trevor smiled. "So, the comfort of just seeing the environment and the people to put you at ease a lot more than normal, so I'm really enjoying it so far."

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.